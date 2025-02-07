Jonathan Ogden Says Lamar Jackson Robbed Of NFL MVP, Claims Allen Got Sympathy Vote

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jonathan Ogden thinks Lamar Jackson got robbed of the NFL's MVP award on Thursday night ... and he tells TMZ Sports he's convinced the QB lost it because voters simply felt bad for Josh Allen.

The Ravens legend held nothing back during our conversation down in New Orleans ... just minutes after Allen beat out Jackson for the hardware at NFL Honors.

MVP MVP MVP 👏@BuffaloBills' Josh Allen wins the AP Most Valuable Player Award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EC5Ocf3uE6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025 @NFLonFOX

Ogden was adamant Jackson's numbers crushed Allen's in every way -- and he's sure a bias against the Baltimore signal-caller -- who's won two MVPs in the past -- played a role in Josh ultimately walking away with the trophy.

"I get it," the Hall of Fame offensive lineman said. "'Cause [Josh] is a great quarterback, he hadn't won one -- Lamar had two. And they're like, 'Let's just give him one.'"

"But that's the wrong reason. But it's all good. What are you going to do? But they made the wrong choice. But that's all good."

Lamar ended the season with 4,172 passing yards, 915 rushing yards and 45 total TDs. Allen, meanwhile, had 3,731 passing yards, 531 rushing yards and 41 total scores in one less game.

Ogden insisted those numbers alone should have determined the award's winner.

"I don't want it to sound like I'm hating on Josh because the brother is a tremendous quarterback," he said. "But he didn't have the year Lamar had."