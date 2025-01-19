Ed Reed Says Lamar Jackson Is NFL's MVP, 'No Question About It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

There is no debate in Ed Reed's mind ... Lamar Jackson -- NOT Josh Allen -- is the NFL's MVP!!!

The Baltimore Ravens legend made it crystal clear to TMZ Sports this week he thinks Jackson should get the nod over Allen ... and it appears he doesn't think it's particularly close.

"Josh had a great year, no doubt," Reed said. "But he hasn't had Lamar's year. He's had an MVP year, but he hasn't had Lamar's year."

Reed compared it all to a sprint ... telling us he believes Lamar's been way ahead in the race throughout the last few weeks.

"Only thing that brings [Allen] up is if someone trips Lamar," Reed said. "And nobody's tripped Lamar."

The two quarterbacks will have the chance to prove who's really deserving of the NFL's highest honor on Sunday ... when the Ravens visit Buffalo for a huge Divisional Round playoff matchup.

Baltimore's currently a one-point favorite ... but Reed knows it can go either way -- calling it "a Super Bowl in itself."

