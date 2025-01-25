Bron Breakker Says Derrick Henry 'Would Be A Beast' In WWE

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Derrick Henry ever wanted to make the switch from the gridiron to the squared circle, there's one WWE Superstar who thinks he'd THRIVE in the sport ... with Bron Breakker telling TMZ Sports the Ravens running back would "be a beast" as a wrestler!!

BB knows how to make the transition -- after a solid college football career, he had a stint with Baltimore as a fullback before going pro in wrestling.

We caught up with the Intercontinental Champion ahead of his title defense against Sheamus at "Saturday Night Main Event" on NBC ... and while we talked all about the huge showdown, he also weighed in on which NFL talent could have a future in his world.

Outside of Henry, BB believes Travis Kelce could be a force in the WWE -- saying "he could do some great stuff." It's a big endorsement for the star Chiefs tight end, who told us in April 2023 he would love some kind of role with the company once he hangs up his cleats.

Breakker also brought up Lamar Jackson as someone who he thinks would be fun to watch in the ring -- and with the moves Lamar can make on the football field, running the ropes might be right up his alley!!

Maybe one day we could see those names in WWE ... but for now, the 27-year-old is laser-focused on his title defense against Sheamus. Breakker believes this match will be one for the books.

"It's going to be the most violent WWE match up there in contention for the year," he said. "I'm pretty confident in my ability and what I can do. I know Sheamus is as well, he's been around a long time."

Play video content TMZSports.com