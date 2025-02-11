Taekwondo Champ Rayna Vallandingham Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is really gonna pack a punch this year -- taekwondo champion Rayna Vallandingham was just named a rookie for the 2025 issue!!

The publication made the big reveal on Tuesday ... saying the fourth-degree black belt and actress recently got behind the lens for photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica.

S.I. shared just one pic from the shoot ... showing Vallandingham -- who has nearly four million followers on Instagram alone -- rocking a two-piece Lybethras suit while on the beach.

She looks incredible in the sneak peek ... but S.I. says that's all fans are gonna get before the magazine hits newsstands in May.

Not only is Vallandingham a 13-time world champ in her craft, she's also a star of the "Cobra Kai" series ... and has appeared in music videos under her belt.