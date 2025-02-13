Aurora Culpo Hits Costa Rica for a Girls' Trip!

Aurora Culpo is all about that girls’ getaway life -- making sure the crew is living it up and serving heat on their scorching vacation, all while documenting the fun on her socials!

AC and her squad took over Costa Rica -- so think bikinis, tropical lounging, and striking all the right poses in front of dreamy waterfalls.

The trip was peak R&R, and Aurora and her crew fully embraced the pura vida life, complete with natural detoxifying face masks for that extra vacay glow.

Of course, with the whole girl gang together, it was a major bonding exercise -- hand-holding, beach-running, and fully embracing that wild, carefree energy.