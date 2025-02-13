Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Aurora Culpo Hits Costa Rica for a Girls' Trip!

Auror Culpo Hits Costa Rica ... Vacay With The Girls!

Published
Aurora Culpo Hits Costa Rica For A Girls' Trip!
Launch Gallery
Pura Vida! Launch Gallery

Aurora Culpo is all about that girls’ getaway life -- making sure the crew is living it up and serving heat on their scorching vacation, all while documenting the fun on her socials!

AC and her squad took over Costa Rica -- so think bikinis, tropical lounging, and striking all the right poses in front of dreamy waterfalls.

0213-aurora-culpo-costa-rice-girls-trip-sub2_720

The trip was peak R&R, and Aurora and her crew fully embraced the pura vida life, complete with natural detoxifying face masks for that extra vacay glow.

0213-aurora-culpo-costa-rica-girls-trip-sub3_720

Of course, with the whole girl gang together, it was a major bonding exercise -- hand-holding, beach-running, and fully embracing that wild, carefree energy.

Stars In Costa Rica
Launch Gallery
Stars In Costa Rica Launch Gallery

Costa Rica is clearly the ultimate getaway spot -- whether you're rolling deep with the girls, on a romantic escape, or chasing a solo adventure, this paradise never disappoints!

related articles