Jeff Dye Says Hollywood Too Afraid To Call Out Bad Behavior, Rips Sarah Hyland

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeff Dye says Hollywood's too afraid to call out bad behavior on set, but he's not running scared ... instead, he's doubling down on bashing Sarah Hyland.

The comedian joined us on "TMZ Live" and he told us everyone in the industry is so used to walking on eggshells around big stars they can't believe it when someone calls out someone's BS.

Play video content The George Janko Show

Jeff says his Sarah criticism from a recent podcast is actually sparking a wave of affirming reactions ... telling us folks are crawling out of the woodwork with their own Hyland horror stories.

Dye's not scared to burn this bridge ... he says Sarah already hates his guts and would never help him land a gig anyways ... and he's not out to ruin her reputation because "it seems like she's doing a great job of that on her own."

Jeff says women can be d-bags too -- Sarah is his perfect example -- and stars can be a-holes ... and it's fine and dandy to call a spade a spade.

Sounds like Jeff is pretty confident in his reputation around set ... telling us what sets him apart from other talent.