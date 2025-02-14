LaKeith Stanfield Goes Big For Wife On V-Day, But Says Men Deserve Spoiling Too
LaKeith Stanfield went full rom-com mode for his wife, Kasmere Trice, scooping her up from the airport with gifts in tow -- but he's reminding us all that V-Day love should flow both ways!
We caught up with the "Get Out' actor at LAX Friday, and he made one thing clear to us -- he’s all for grand Valentine's Day gestures, but says the ladies should return the favor and spoil their man, too.
When it comes to making the most of V-Day, LaKeith keeps it simple -- he says to just have "f***ing fun."
Whatever he’s doing, it’s clearly working -- wifey was all smiles in the background, surrounded by her balloons and flowers. You gotta see it!
Happy Valentine's Day, guys.💞