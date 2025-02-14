TikToker Kayla Malecc Drops 'C Word' Clothing Line To Reclaim It As Empowerment

Gen-Z’s been out here preaching empowerment ... but one TikToker's taking it to the next level -- trying to smash the taboo around a word that’s traditionally a total no-go.

Kayla Malecc, with a whopping 13.8M TikTok followers, is teaming up with Spencer’s to launch a collection that embraces the C-Word -- saying her goal is to reclaim it as a tool for self-expression and redefine language on her own terms.

Yup really -- her collection’s got tees, hoodies, and hats boldly rocking the word ‘C***,’ plus other sassy slogans like "Ur Son Is A Hoe," "Ridin' Ur Cowboy," and "Slut."

Kayla’s followers know the drill -- the line's all about her signature, unfiltered vibe -- and she's been hyping it like crazy ... telling everyone not to take life too seriously, and grab them off the shelves.

The line drops online tomorrow and nationwide in stores on February 18

So, spill it ... are you ready to follow suit and give the C-word a whole new glow-up? Give us your thoughts below!