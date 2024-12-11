Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TikTok Stars Benji Krol and Nic Kaufmann Hit the Slopes in Austria

TikTok’s fate might be up in the air ... but stars Benji Krol and Nic Kaufmann are keeping the content coming, growing their fanbase one snap and vid at a time.

Best buddies Benji, with 34.4 million followers, and Nic, who boasts 19.2 million followers, are currently on a ski trip to Austria, delighting their fans with snowy content from the adventure.

Nic’s definitely not shy -- just check out this shirtless sauna pic turning up the heat and steaming up everyone’s feed!

These two are all about that bromance life, teaming up for sizzling collabs -- complete with some serious muscle flexing.

Benji’s the ultimate multitasker -- shredding the slopes in Austria while serving up fun TikTok content. Work hard, play harder!

Skiing is definitely popular with a lot of celebs ... and with the snow-packed season here, plenty of stars are chasing that adrenaline rush on the slopes!.

