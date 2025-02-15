49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk Pulled Over By Cops, Two Miles Into Driving New Car

Play video content

Brandon Aiyuk's a speed demon on the gridiron ... but, he had to go very slow earlier this week -- 'cause a cop pulled him over in a new car thinking he may have stolen it.

Here's the deal ... Aiyuk recently purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk -- an SUV valued at around $90K. He drove it straight off the truck, and he says within two miles a cop pulled him over.

Aiyuk filmed his chat with the cop ... who mentions the wide receiver was cited for driving unregistered Dodge Chargers in California -- cars the officer says are routinely a target for thieves.

Brandon explains both those cars -- the multiple Chargers and the one he's driving in the clip -- are all brand new ... and, the officer says it looks suspicious, even if that's the case.

Aiyuk asks why and the officer replies that he "doesn't watch football" -- which BA points shouldn't matter since none of the cars showed any indication they were stolen.

It's a tense exchange ... though later on in the clip Aiyuk defuses the situation -- asking the cops if he wants to see what's under the hood and revving the engine for the officer before he takes off.

Worth noting ... the license plate on the car actually reads "Stole It" -- presumably a marketing push by the dealership to show the driver got such a good deal it's like they stole it.

Most master criminals don't advertise their crimes like that ... but, maybe the officer thought a "Scooby-Doo" character was committing a crime here.

If you don't know ... Aiyuk's got enough cash to buy a whole fleet of new cars if he wants -- he signed a four-year deal worth $120 million before last season. So, he's got money to burn.