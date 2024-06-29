Brandon Aiyuk Says He 'For Sure' Wants To Be A 49er In 2024

Play video content TMZSports.com

Breathe easy, 49ers fans ... Brandon Aiyuk says in spite of all the drama with his contract this offseason, he still wants to be in a San Francisco uniform in 2024.

The star wideout -- who's entering the final season of his rookie deal -- made it clear to TMZ Sports out at LAX on Friday that he's ready to suit up yet again for Kyle Shanahan ... even though he and the team have not yet agreed on a new extension.

"For sure," Aiyuk told us at the airport. "For sure!"

Aiyuk was first picked by the Niners back in 2020 ... and after playing well his first few years with the team, SF picked up his fifth-year option -- meaning he's currently slated to play for around $14 mil this season.

But, with guys like Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill making $30-plus million ... Aiyuk's told his squad he'd like a raise.

Doesn't seem he's sweating things too much as of right now, though ... telling us, "I'm just vibing, man. I'm just hanging out."

As for the Pittsburgh hat he was rockin' as he was spotted driving into Levi's Stadium this week, he told us don't read into that ... explaining it was simply part of a gift he had received from the Pirates.