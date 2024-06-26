Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

San Francisco 49ers Cut Ties With Dr Disrespect Amid Underage Messaging Scandal

San Francisco 49ers Cut Ties With Dr Disrespect ... Amid Underage Messaging Scandal

dr disrespect 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are distancing themselves from Dr Disrespect ... with the organization saying it is taking his underage messaging scandal "seriously."

The popular streamer is currently embroiled in a massive controversy ... after a former Twitch employee accused him of making inappropriate contact with a minor back in 2017, leading to his ban from the platform in 2020.

The Doc admitted to having "mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" on Tuesday ... but adamantly denied doing anything illegal.

Despite his stance on the matter, the Niners -- who partnered with Disrespect on numerous occasions in the past -- are now making it clear they want nothing to do with him in the future.

Dr Disrespect Social Shots
Launch Gallery
Dr Disrespect Social Shots Launch Gallery

"We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward," the team said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Disrespect had a major presence with the Niners over the years ... and even had him announce their 2022 third-round draft pick, Tyrion Davis-Price, at the draft.

The team also invited him to Levi's Stadium months later ... decking him out in full uniform and putting him out on the field.

The news -- which was first reported by Digiday -- is more fallout from the controversy for Disrespect ... as Midnight Society Game Studio, which he co-founded, also terminated its relationship with the gamer.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later