San Francisco 49ers Cut Ties With Dr Disrespect ... Amid Underage Messaging Scandal

The San Francisco 49ers are distancing themselves from Dr Disrespect ... with the organization saying it is taking his underage messaging scandal "seriously."

The popular streamer is currently embroiled in a massive controversy ... after a former Twitch employee accused him of making inappropriate contact with a minor back in 2017, leading to his ban from the platform in 2020.

The Doc admitted to having "mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" on Tuesday ... but adamantly denied doing anything illegal.

Despite his stance on the matter, the Niners -- who partnered with Disrespect on numerous occasions in the past -- are now making it clear they want nothing to do with him in the future.

"We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward," the team said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Disrespect had a major presence with the Niners over the years ... and even had him announce their 2022 third-round draft pick, Tyrion Davis-Price, at the draft.

The team also invited him to Levi's Stadium months later ... decking him out in full uniform and putting him out on the field.