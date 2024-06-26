San Francisco 49ers Cut Ties With Dr Disrespect Amid Underage Messaging Scandal
The San Francisco 49ers are distancing themselves from Dr Disrespect ... with the organization saying it is taking his underage messaging scandal "seriously."
The popular streamer is currently embroiled in a massive controversy ... after a former Twitch employee accused him of making inappropriate contact with a minor back in 2017, leading to his ban from the platform in 2020.
The Two Time has reported to #49ersCamp.@DrDisrespect pic.twitter.com/iu2jeAmWGx— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 9, 2022 @49ers
The Doc admitted to having "mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate" on Tuesday ... but adamantly denied doing anything illegal.
Despite his stance on the matter, the Niners -- who partnered with Disrespect on numerous occasions in the past -- are now making it clear they want nothing to do with him in the future.
"We take these developments seriously and will not be working with him going forward," the team said in a statement to TMZ Sports.
Disrespect had a major presence with the Niners over the years ... and even had him announce their 2022 third-round draft pick, Tyrion Davis-Price, at the draft.
he’s still draft eligible but the two-time @DrDisrespect took over the 2022 #NFLDraft— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 30, 2022 @FanDuel
49ers select Tyrion Davis-Price with the 93rd overall pick! 😎Yayayaya
pic.twitter.com/85ETCBbZqX
The team also invited him to Levi's Stadium months later ... decking him out in full uniform and putting him out on the field.
The news -- which was first reported by Digiday -- is more fallout from the controversy for Disrespect ... as Midnight Society Game Studio, which he co-founded, also terminated its relationship with the gamer.