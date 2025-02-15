Isaiah Wright Opens Up On 'Last Chance U' Portrayal, 'That's Not Me!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Last Chance U" star Isaiah Wright says he's been living in hell thanks to the way he was portrayed in the hit Netflix show ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to defend his name after filing a lawsuit against the people behind the series.

We broke the story -- Wright and other notable former East Mississippi CC players filed docs this week ... claiming they were pressured to participate in the show, just to have their images ruined with clever editing.

Wright -- a standout running back on the first two seasons of the show -- and his attorney, Andrew Green, pointed at several instances that didn't depict the real Isaiah ... but one major scene damaged his character far beyond his football career.

Green said LCU used clips of Wright in court and talking to law enforcement in the "Life After EMCC" episode ... and edited them to make it out like he was involved in a murder -- when he was never convicted of the crime.

Green said editors used the footage to create drama ... and fell short in telling the whole story.

Wright said because of that scene in particular, his two sons will now grow up with questions about their father.

The lawsuit also claims the streaming giant, EMCC and the National Junior College Athletic Association made a fortune off their stories ... while they haven't received a single cent for their involvement.