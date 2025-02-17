Wade Boggs Rings Bell After Beating Prostate Cancer

MLB legend Wade Boggs took home a win bigger than any in his career ... as the 66-year-old rang the ceremonial bell in honor of beating prostate cancer!!

Boggs posted the special moment to his X account Monday morning ... showing him celebrating the victory in his cancer journey while "Smoke On the Water" by Deep Purple played in the background.

The 1996 World Series Champion was first diagnosed back in September 2024 ... making the announcement by posting a photo of a patient's guide to prostate cancer.

"But with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God, I’m going to ring that damn bell."

Five months later ... he accomplished the goal he set out to achieve -- with tons of fans leaving messages of support in the comment section. Boggs also made sure to give a shoutout to his doctor, who helped him through the diagnosis.

"The Chicken Man" was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2005 ... going into Cooperstown dawning the cap of the team that drafted him -- the Boston Red Sox. He played for 18 seasons, hitting a career average of .328 with 118 homers and 1,014 RBIs.