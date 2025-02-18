Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Crocodile Attacks Elderly Man in Indonesia, Terrifying Moment Caught on Video

Indonesian Crocodile Croc and Roll ... Elderly Man Savagely Attacked On Video!!!

Published
021825-crocodile-attack-kal-v2
SCARY SCENE
ViralPress

An unsuspecting man got a not-so-sweet surprise when he was brutally bitten by a supposedly docile rescued crocodile -- and the terrifying encounter was caught on camera.

The elderly gentleman was just another tourist checking out the "lucky" croc at Indonesia’s Cimory Dairyland, after it was reportedly saved from a flood last week -- but as you can see, the resting croc ignores the man's food offering, and suddenly chomps down on his arm and yanks him into the water.

021825-crocodile-attack-primary-4

The footage is straight out of everyone's worst nightmare -- this poor grandpa was tossed around in the water like a rag doll, while onlookers screamed in pure panic.

021825-crocodile-attack-primary-2

Miraculously, the man was pulled from the water -- video later shows firefighters rushing him to the hospital with a severely injured arm.

Officials revealed this croc was spotted near a landfill and had laid eggs on land ... so if there’s a female, you know a male’s lurking nearby. They’re warning locals to stay alert -- 'cause there’s solid proof these crocs are anything but gentle!

related articles