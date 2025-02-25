Jon Stewart Cuts Hand, Left Bloodied During DOGE Rant on 'Daily Show'

Play video content Comedy Central/The Daily Show

Jon Stewart is bleeding for his art, or in this case his anger, over Elon Musk's DOGE cuts to government spending -- dude actually sliced his hand open during a 'Daily Show' rant.

During Monday night's episode, Jon was going off about Musk laying off thousands of government employees, and suggested -- scratch that -- STRONGLY suggested DOGE should be taking aim at the government's deals with the huge corporations of Big Pharma.

JS worked himself into a rage, grabbed a "World's Most Dad" mug he had on the desk and smashed it to smithereens! Great visual to drive home his point, but it also left him bleeding out.

As the audience cheered his attack on pharmaceutical companies, Jon looked at his hand and meekly said, "I'll be going to the hospital soon."

He continued his rant for several more minutes -- the show must go on -- and eventually revealed his fingers wrapped in bloody tissue.

Probably just a flesh wound, though, since the show's social media is cleverly poking fun at Jon's DOGE "cuts."