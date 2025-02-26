Sylvester Stallone Partners With Auto Dealer to Auction Cars, VIP Experience

Sylvester Stallone's not just the "Tulsa King" ... he's the king of giving too -- 'cause an experience with Sly and a couple luxury sportscars donated by a local dealer made a heavyweight stack of cash for a great cause.

The veteran Hollywood actor partnered with Nick Dossa of Vegas Auto Gallery -- a luxury dealership in the city -- to donate some high-priced items for the Power of Love Gala.

Dossa donated two cars -- the 2024 Lotus Emira -- to the auction ... a high-performance sports car that retails for close to six figures. While he originally planned to donate just one car, the bidding got so competitive he felt compelled to give one to each of the top two bidders.

It's easy to see why the cars had so much interest ... 'cause Stallone added a little something extra to the package, offering the two lucky bidders for the cars the chance to meet and spend the day with him on the set of his hit show "Tulsa King." Winners also got signed bottles of his signature vodka, Carbonadi, for their money.

To be clear ... Dossa donated the cars while Sly donated the on-set experience and the vodka -- they just packaged all of the items together to sweeten the pot.

Stallone couldn't make it to the event ... but a video of the star played before the auction -- and, he encourages people to be generous with their bids.

Each car and VIP visit went for $500K total -- so, Sly and Nick were able to raise $1 million for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The Lou Ruvo Center researches diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis and more. Larry Ruvo -- the man who founded the Power of Love Gala -- has been a friend of Stallone's for years.