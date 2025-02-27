Gene Hackman And Wife Seen Together in Final Public Outing Before Tragic Death

Gene Hackman was rarely seen in public leading up to his tragic death, and the last sighting of him and his late wife shows them enjoying each other's company.

Gene and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were spotted nearly a year ago at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico. During their outing on March 28th, 2024 at the Santa Fe restaurant, Gene is seen holding his wife's arm for support.

Play video content April 2024 SplashNews.com

At the time, Gene had recently turned 94 and was holding onto a walking stick as the couple stepped out of the restaurant. Gene was keeping his look casual with a vest, cap and sunglasses, while Betsy wore a patterned shirt.

Just a few days later, Hackman was spotted in Santa Fe leaving a convenience store, holding an apple pie and a cup of coffee.

As you know, Gene and Betsy were both found dead in their home on Wednesday, alongside their dog. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check after concern was raised by a neighbor.

Circumstances surrounding the death of the couple remain unclear, but officials say no foul play is suspected.