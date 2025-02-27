Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gene Hackman And Wife Seen Together in Final Public Outing Before Tragic Death

GENE HACKMAN SEEN WITH WIFE IN RARE SIGHTING ... Year Before Tragic Death

Published
gene hackman with wife last seen photos march 28 2024 splash 1
SplashNews.com

Gene Hackman was rarely seen in public leading up to his tragic death, and the last sighting of him and his late wife shows them enjoying each other's company.

Gene and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were spotted nearly a year ago at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in New Mexico. During their outing on March 28th, 2024 at the Santa Fe restaurant,  Gene is seen holding his wife's arm for support.

022725_gene_hackman_last_time_kal April 2024
The Last Time We Saw Gene Hackman
SplashNews.com

At the time, Gene had recently turned 94 and was holding onto a walking stick as the couple stepped out of the restaurant. Gene was keeping his look casual with a vest, cap and sunglasses, while Betsy wore a patterned shirt.

Gene Hackman Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Remembering Gene Hackman Launch Gallery

Just a few days later, Hackman was spotted in Santa Fe leaving a convenience store, holding an apple pie and a cup of coffee.

As you know, Gene and Betsy were both found dead in their home on Wednesday, alongside their dog. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check after concern was raised by a neighbor.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa 2003 getty 1
Getty

Circumstances surrounding the death of the couple remain unclear, but officials say no foul play is suspected.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

related articles