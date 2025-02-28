NFL's Patrick Peterson Aiming To Increase Black Representation In Golf

Play video content TMZSports.com

NFL's Patrick Peterson is passionate about increasing diversity in golf ... telling TMZ Sports he started his own club to introduce new people to the sport!!

Peterson -- who last played with the Steelers in 2023 -- is well aware of the lack of Black representation in the sport ... with Tiger Woods carrying the majority of the weight.

That's why the eight-time Pro Bowler and his friends founded Gold Links Golf Club, which offers plenty of events and opportunities for people to get involved, including an upcoming celebrity tournament with Ne-Yo.

Peterson says he got inspiration from the Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in New Jersey -- one of the first-ever Black-owned country clubs in history.

"It's a golf community we wanna be able to build, to be able to put more light on the game of golf from a different perspective, especially from the cultural side," Peterson said.

Play video content Instagram / @neyo

He hopes their club can shift golf's demographics ... while also showing folks it doesn't have to be an uptight experience like some people think..

In fact, Peterson -- considered one of the greatest CBs in NFL history -- said he gets in a bit of trash talk and friendly wagers whenever he hits the links.

"I never really talked trash on the football field," Peterson laughed, "but if someone really, really take me there, I don't mind going there with them, but I do do a lot of trash talk on the golf course."

Play video content TMZSports.com