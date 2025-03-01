NFL's Patrick Peterson Open To Arizona Cardinals Return

Play video content TMZSports.com

Patrick Peterson is staying ready in case any NFL teams come calling ... and he tells TMZ Sports he's "definitely" open to wrapping up his stellar career with one final stop in Arizona!!

Peterson was the 5th overall pick to the Cardinals in the 2011 NFL Draft ... and became one of the greatest defensive players of his time.

He earned numerous accolades while in AZ ... including eight Pro Bowl selections and multiple records with the franchise.

After brief stints with the Vikings and Steelers, Peterson became a free agent in 2023 ... but when it comes to hanging up the cleats, he entertained the idea of a reunion with his first NFL home.

"I'll be open to that," Peterson said, "I'll definitely be open to finishing up in Arizona."

The Cardinals could use some help -- the NFC West team ended with an 8-9 record last season ... missing out on the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

Unlike the critics, Peterson believes Kyler Murray is still the guy to lead the offense ... but thinks the front office has to do a better job at surrounding him with more talent -- and QB1 has to put together a full season of success.

"He just hasn't been able to win later in the year," Peterson said.

Play video content JANUARY 2025 Arizona Cardinals

"If he can really turn a corner and really perform like he performed in the early part of the season, the Cardinals can be a very, very competitive team."