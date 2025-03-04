LAFC Sergi Palencia Cleared By CONCACAF Over Alleged Hate Speech

LAFC's Sergi Palencia has been cleared of wrongdoing by a major soccer governing body ... as CONCACAF determined the defender did not use a derogatory term towards a Colorado Rapids player during their matchup in February.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football released their findings Tuesday afternoon, saying that while inappropriate language was used during the Feb. 25 interaction with Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem, "The word reported by the Colorado Rapids in its official position to Concacaf was not used."

"Concacaf will continue to urge teams, players, and fans to participate in our sport positively and with respect for the opposition," the statement read. "There is no room for discrimination in our game. What’s Wrong is Wrong."

The exact word that was allegedly used isn't known.

In light of the findings, Palencia wanted to make it known that he didn't say anything offensive, reposting the statement to his Instagram story with the caption, "To make it clear❗❗"

While he hasn't commented on the most recent findings, Awaziem released a statement after the alleged incident, saying ... "I believe I was subjected to abusive language on the field -- something I have never experienced from another player before."

"My hope is that the governing bodies of the sport continue to hold players and fans accountable for discriminatory language in order to create an environment that protects and respects players of all races and cultural backgrounds."

