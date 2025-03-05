Justin Bieber 'Assistant' Fired Years Ago Amid Reports Team Is Shrinking

Justin Bieber fired his longtime "assistant" years ago, TMZ has learned -- this amid new reports JB's team recently began to shrink over concerns about his well-being.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... despite new reports suggesting Justin's assistant quit recently as Justin's inner circle of team members is shrinking, we're told JB's former estate manager, Mateo Caldas, was fired by the singer five years ago.

Our sources wouldn't specify why Mateo was cut loose from his team in September 2020, but clarified he was never Justin's personal assistant -- his sole responsibility was to oversee Justin's Los Angeles estate.

Our sources stress allegations implying Mateo left his gig with the singer recently are "grossly untrue."

The most recent rumors about a shake-up in Justin's camp come amid ongoing tabloid fodder and social media speculation JB is using hard drugs.