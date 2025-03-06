Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Trump-Zelensky Spat Came at Worst Possible Time

Play video content TMZ.com

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says the tiff between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is a communication breakdown coming at the worst time ... but, he seems hopeful the two sides can work it out.

We caught up with Maksim at Dance With Me Dance studios in NYC Wednesday. Maksim and his brother Val -- both of whom have worked on "Dancing with the Stars" for years -- own the studio.

Chmerkovskiy came to the United States with his brother and parents when he was 14 years old from Ukraine ... so, we had to ask his opinion of Zelensky and Trump's shouting match in the Oval Office last week when Zelensky was accused of not being thankful enough to the U.S. for aid.

Maksim says everyone has an opinion on the Russia-Ukraine war ... and, he's encouraging people to think of the people of Ukraine -- rather than the politicians who serve as the public face of the country.

As for DJT's order to pause military aid to Ukraine ... Chmerkovskiy says the support is essential -- 'cause people have lost everything in the conflict, but they'll be fighting to the bitter end.

Chmerkovskiy says he has a message to share with Americans too ... listen to the whole clip to hear what he's got to say.

You may remember ... Maksim was actually out in Kyiv when the war began back in 2022, when Russia invaded -- and, he shared his harrowing journey of escaping the country and coming back to the U.S. on social media.