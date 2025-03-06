G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Suspect Arrested
G$ Lil Ronnie Suspect in Murder Arrested ... Second Suspect Still at Large
Published
A suspect in the murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie has been arrested ... TMZ has confirmed.
Forrest Hills Police Chief David Hernandez tells TMZ … Adonis Robinson -- a 24-year-old man -- was arrested in Livingston, Texas ... about 75 miles outside of Houston.
The Intelligence division of the FHPD was involved in the arrest ... though it's unclear how they tracked Robinson down.
Story Developing ...