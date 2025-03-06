G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Suspect Arrested

Second Suspect Still at Large

Play video content

A suspect in the murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie has been arrested ... TMZ has confirmed.

Forrest Hills Police Chief David Hernandez tells TMZ … Adonis Robinson -- a 24-year-old man -- was arrested in Livingston, Texas ... about 75 miles outside of Houston.

Play video content Fox 4

The Intelligence division of the FHPD was involved in the arrest ... though it's unclear how they tracked Robinson down.