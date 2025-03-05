Alleged Imposter NBA Agent Arrested, Accused of Stealing, Swallowing $769K Earrings

A man allegedly impersonating an NBA agent was arrested last week ... after he was accused of stealing $769,000 in earrings -- and then swallowing them when he was confronted by cops.

The Orlando Police Department claimed in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the wild incident unfolded after Jaythan Gilder cruised into a Tiffany & Co. store at the Mall at Millenia and told clerks he was shopping for some jewelry on the behalf of an unnamed Orlando Magic player.

Cops say the store manager told officers Gilder was taken to a VIP room by two store associates to browse some high-end items. Soon after, though, Gilder allegedly grabbed a ring and some earrings valued at over $769K and attempted to flee.

The docs state one of the associates told police they tried to stop him and managed to knock the ring out of his hand, but Gilder was still able to escape with the pricey earrings.

According to the docs, police were able to locate 33-year-old Gilder a short time later ... and when they were taking him into custody over the theft allegations, they claim he swallowed some items that they believe were the stolen Tiffany & Co. merch.

Authorities alleged a scan at a nearby jail revealed the suspected earrings were inside Gilder's stomach ... but stated the items "will need to be collected ... after they are passed through Gilder's system prior to confirming."

Gilder has since been charged with two felonies over the allegations -- including robbery with a mask and grand theft first degree.