G$ Lil Ronnie Second Murder Suspect Arrested

The second suspect in the murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie has been arrested ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to online records, 21-year-old Jakobie Russell -- the second person cops announced as a suspect in the shooting death of Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter -- was arrested Friday for capital Murder of multiple persons, along with assault of a pregnant person and assault causing bodily harm.

It's not clear where he was arrested ... but, he's being held at the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth.

Russell's arrest comes one day after his alleged partner-in-crime, 24-year-old Adonis Robinson -- was arrested in Livingston, Texas ... about 75 miles outside Houston.

Play video content

As we told you ... G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter R'Mani were shot to death at a car wash in Forrest Hills -- a suburb near Fort Worth, TX Monday. The suspects are alleged to have jumped out of a white Kia and fired off multiple rounds into the car, killing R'Mani.

Shocking security footage captures G$ Lil Ronnie running for his life around the car wash ... before the men in the video eventually shoot and kill him as well. Officers arrived a short time later, but couldn't save either of the victims.

Play video content Fox 4