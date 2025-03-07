Woah Vicky Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 25th Birthday!

Another day, another dollar for social media star and rapper Woah Vicky, but more importantly, another year around the sun ... It's her 25th birthday, and she continues to hit it out of the park with her luscious looks!

Check out these sexy shots of Vicky ... they'll blow your mind! The Atlanta native not only knows how to spit rhymes, but she's also a pro when it comes to tuning in her followers with her provocative poses!

No denying Vicky's affinity for a shameless booty shot ... Must be that juicy Georgia Peach inspo. 🍑 !

Okay, we'll stop teasing you ... Go on and see for yourself, she doesn't disappoint!