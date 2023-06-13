Woah Vicky Removing Tattoos, Going For New Look to Help Hollywood Career

Play video content TikTok / @iamwhoavickyyy

Woah Vicky is ditching her famous look in an effort to go big in Hollywood ... removing her tattoos as she eyes a career as a model and actress.

The internet star went to Bad Habits Tattoos & Laser Tattoo Removal in Fort Lauderdale last weekend, with owner Liz Chaviano telling us it was the first of many sessions to scrub Woah Vicky's many tattoos.

Vicky is heavily inked ... and we're told she's getting the tattoos on her hands, forearm, shoulder and inner biceps removed.

As for the reason behind the change ... Liz says Woah Vicky is seeking a fresh start in Hollywood, and she wants her body to be a blank canvas as her career evolves. She is hoping this will keep her options open when it comes to roles and opportunities.

Woah Vicky's also got ink on her back, stomach and legs and feet ... but it sounds like those are staying put, at least for now.

