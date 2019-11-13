Jermell Charlo Training Woah Vicky For Danielle Bregoli Boxing Match

Play video content Exclusive

Woah Vicky is so serious about taking a real boxing match with arch-nemesis Danielle Bregoli -- she's already started training with a legit boxing superstar, Jermell Charlo.

19-year-old Vicky and 16-year-old Bregoli -- two social media superstars -- already scrapped at a recording studio back in October (the video was crazy BTW) but Bhad Bhabie has been calling for a rematch ... in a boxing ring.

"1 million and I'll fight that horse toothed hoe in the ring," Bregoli tweeted.

TMZ.com

Vicky got the message -- and SHE'S DOWN! In fact, she already teamed up with the former WBC super welterweight champ to kickstart her training!!

Check out the training video ... Vicky's already hitting the pads and the heavy bag at Charlo's Lions Only gym alongside Friends On The Internet in Houston like she wants all the smoke!

FYI, 29-year-old Charlo is a MONSTER in the ring -- he's 32-1 and defended the WBC light middleweight title 3 times before a controversial loss to Tony Harrison (they're fighting again next month).