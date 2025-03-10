Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bad Bunny's Baddest Hot Shots To Kick Off His 31st Bday

Bad Bunny's Baddest Shots 🔥 ... Happy 31st Bday!

Published
Bad Bunny Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bad Bunny Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Bad Bunny just turned 31 today, and he’s giving fans plenty to celebrate -- serving looks, drinks, and a whole lot of skin.

The Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and record producer took to social media to drop a birthday photo dump ... including pics of his dump truck.

0305-Bad-Bunny-Hot-Shots-Sub1

From mirror selfies of his front, to his cheeks all the way out, the range of photos covers all his finest angles … or rather uncovers them.

The 3-time Grammy winner is seen enjoying a drink at the beach, as well as dripping out in chains, heart-shaped sunglasses, an LV jacket, and then … basically nothing at all.

0305-Bad-Bunny-Hot-Shots-Sub2

One thing’s for sure -- the birthday boy is bringing the heat!

related articles