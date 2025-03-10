Bad Bunny's Baddest Hot Shots To Kick Off His 31st Bday

Bad Bunny just turned 31 today, and he’s giving fans plenty to celebrate -- serving looks, drinks, and a whole lot of skin.



The Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and record producer took to social media to drop a birthday photo dump ... including pics of his dump truck.

From mirror selfies of his front, to his cheeks all the way out, the range of photos covers all his finest angles … or rather uncovers them.

The 3-time Grammy winner is seen enjoying a drink at the beach, as well as dripping out in chains, heart-shaped sunglasses, an LV jacket, and then … basically nothing at all.