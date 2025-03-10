Ex-NBA Player Noah Vonleh's Former Agency Disputes Online Accusations

Ex-NBA lottery pick Noah Vonleh is on a "malicious harassment, defamation and extortion campaign" against his former sports agency ... so says the organization's legal team, which tells TMZ Sports the athlete is entirely in the wrong.

The 29-year-old Indiana Hoosiers product has been on an incessant rant against the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks and the Pensack Sports agency on social media in recent months ... claiming the team and his reps stiffed him out of money he was owed and treated him like crap.

Play video content 2024 Instagram / @nvonleh

Vonleh even posted video to his social media page ... attempting to display mistreatment at the hands of the Sharks after his contract was terminated in February 2024.

But, according to the agency, it's actually Vonleh who needs to write out a check for $235,000 ... after Pensack Sports won an arbitration case against him for unpaid agent fees.

Attorney Mitch Schuster tells us ... "Mr. Vonleh did not appeal the decision after he lost and has yet to pay the amount owed."

"Since the ruling, in an effort to avoid his financial obligation, Mr. Vonleh has engaged in a malicious harassment, defamation, and extortion campaign in which he has made blatantly false accusations against Pensack Sports."

In fact, Schuster tells us Vonleh has paid social media aggregators to promote his side of the story ... which were ultimately removed due to false information.

Schuster also says the NBPA got involved to try and sort things out ... but has yet to get Vonleh to cooperate.

The matter has now made its way to federal court ... with Pensack Sports hoping to finally get what they are owed based on the arbitration award they won against Vonleh.

"Despite the ongoing harassment, defamation, and extortion Mr. Vonleh has directed towards my client, Pensack Sports remains committed to resolving this matter through the proper legal channels," Schuster added.