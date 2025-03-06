Cleveland Cavaliers File For 'Cavalanche' Trademark Ahead of NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to make a fan-favorite phrase their own ahead of the NBA playoffs -- the team submitted paperwork to trademark the term "Cavalanche."

According to the USPTO, the filing was made on Wednesday ... the same day the team beat the Miami Heat to became the first in the Association to punch a ticket to the playoffs this season.

The filing stated it would be used for clothing items -- most likely once the NBA postseason kicks off in a few weeks -- but no additional details were provided.

The phrase is popular among the Cleveland faithful, with Cavs Nation using it when their team goes on a massive run. If teams find themselves in the middle of a Cavalanche, it's bad news for them.

Plenty of people online were excited to see the team embracing the phrase ... with some hoping merch would be made available ASAP, even though the process takes some time.