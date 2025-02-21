Darius Garland's Singing Derails Donovan Mitchell Interview, 'Gah Damn'

Play video content

Donovan Mitchell lost his train of thought during his postgame interview on Thursday ... and it was all thanks to Darius Garland breaking out in song.

The hilarious interaction went down after the Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 110-97 road win over the Brooklyn Nets ... when Spida was trying to weigh in on Evan Mobley's impressive outing -- but Garland had other plans.

During Mitchell's response, Garland was heard in the background jamming to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "Gimme A Hug" .... and it's clear it wasn't the first time he belted out the tune.

"You've been singing that for like 30 minutes," Spida said. "Gah damn, just pick a different song."

DG wasn't gonna take the criticism sitting down, though ... clapping back and saying, "I know you ain't talkin'. You got the same playlist every day."

Garland then picked up where he left off ... finishing up his performance with an, "I'm talking to you baaaaaby."

Mitchell couldn't help but chuckle ... before eventually getting back to the topic at hand.

Of course, the track sample's Aaron Hall's "I Miss You" ... and Garland is clearly a fan -- even if the six-time All-Star didn't appreciate his rendition.