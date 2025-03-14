Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jay Rock Arrested for Felony Gun Possession, on Video

Jay Rock Arrested For Felony Gun Possession ... Scene Caught on Camera

Published
jay rock main getty
Getty

Jay Rock has been arrested for felony gun possession ... and, the whole interaction with cops was apparently caught on video.

The rapper was arrested Thursday evening in Los Angeles ... after the rapper was allegedly trespassing at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

Watch the clip ... Jay Rock's got his hands behind his back as multiple cops mill around the scene. He's clearly upset -- yelling at officers as they drag him away.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... officers were on foot patrol in the area, and requested backup support to handle a large crowd, where Jay Rock was present ... and he was stopped for trespassing. When they tried to detain him, he allegedly tried to take off, but he was stopped and his car was searched ... which is when officers allegedly found the gun -- which he's prohibited from possessing, since Jay is a former felon.

Rock was arrested just before 5:30 PM PT and booked on a charge of felon in possession of a gun, about three hours later. His car was impounded. It's not clear if he's still in police custody or if he's been released.

121324-tde-xmas-jay-rock-kal DECEMBER 2024
MOTIVATIN' US ALL
TMZ.com

Jay's a big deal in the West Coast rap scene ... signed to the label Top Dawg Entertainment -- and, he was a member of the now-defunct hip hop group Black Hippy with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul.

Jay Rock Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Jay Rock Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Rock won a Grammy Award for his song "King's Dead" back in 2019 ... and, we caught up with him just a few months ago to talk about his old pal Kendrick as well as rappers SZA and Doechii.

jay rock rapping sub getty swipe
Getty

We've reached out to Jay Rock ... so far, no word back.

related articles