Jay Rock Arrested for Felony Gun Possession, on Video

Jay Rock has been arrested for felony gun possession ... and, the whole interaction with cops was apparently caught on video.

The rapper was arrested Thursday evening in Los Angeles ... after the rapper was allegedly trespassing at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

Police say Jay Rock was “trespassing” and when they tried to detain him he tried to flee https://t.co/2kQylsOrL1 pic.twitter.com/zalWzp0qQK — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 14, 2025 @Glock_Topickz

Watch the clip ... Jay Rock's got his hands behind his back as multiple cops mill around the scene. He's clearly upset -- yelling at officers as they drag him away.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... officers were on foot patrol in the area, and requested backup support to handle a large crowd, where Jay Rock was present ... and he was stopped for trespassing. When they tried to detain him, he allegedly tried to take off, but he was stopped and his car was searched ... which is when officers allegedly found the gun -- which he's prohibited from possessing, since Jay is a former felon.

Rock was arrested just before 5:30 PM PT and booked on a charge of felon in possession of a gun, about three hours later. His car was impounded. It's not clear if he's still in police custody or if he's been released.

Jay's a big deal in the West Coast rap scene ... signed to the label Top Dawg Entertainment -- and, he was a member of the now-defunct hip hop group Black Hippy with Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul.

Rock won a Grammy Award for his song "King's Dead" back in 2019 ... and, we caught up with him just a few months ago to talk about his old pal Kendrick as well as rappers SZA and Doechii.