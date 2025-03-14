Former Disney Channel Star Kyle Massey Engaged to Pat Benatar's Daughter

Kyle Massey -- the former Disney Channel star -- is tying the knot ... and, his future wife is related to '80s Hollywood royalty.

Hana Giraldo -- the daughter of legendary rock singer Pat Benatar -- posted a photo to her Instagram Friday ... sharing a pic of the two beaming, with Hana extending her left ring finger to the sky to show off her new ring.

It's a massive rock, and Hana gives fans a close-up look at it in another photo ... adding "IM ENGAGED 💍 to my best friend, my soulmate, and my forever @kylemassey." Hana says she can't wait for their lives together to begin.

Massey hasn't posted the news to his own IG yet ... but, it's a big moment for the actor who rose to fame on hit shows like "That's So Raven" and its spin-off, "Cory in the House."

Kyle and Hana have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for years ... first walking the red carpet together back in 2018. Massey's dealt with some legal trouble in the years since -- though he stopped to talk to us for a quick minute at a chili cook-off in 2022.

BTW ... Giraldo ain't just living off her man or her mom's money -- she's a singer-songwriter in her own right, and she dropped a couple different tracks last year.