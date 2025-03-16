A$AP Rocky Performs From Helicopter at Rolling Loud Los Angeles
A$AP Rocky took his headlining set to new heights -- literally -- by performing from a helicopter hovering above the music venue.
The rapper stunned the massive crowd as he arrived in dramatic fashion to Rolling Loud Los Angeles on Saturday night. He was perched on a chopper as it was suspended high above the festival grounds at Hollywood Park.
A$AP performed his unreleased song, "Stole Ya Flow" from his upcoming album, "Don't Be Dumb."
The night didn’t stop with Rocky’s daredevil stunt. Fellow heavyweights Sexyy Red, YG, and more were on hand to perform during the weekend-long festival. Playboi Carti takes the stage to headline tonight.
The high-flying performance comes a month after a jury found Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon. The charges stemmed from a November 2021 altercation with a former friend, who claimed the hip hop star had shot him in Hollywood.