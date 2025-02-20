A$AP Relli Breaks Silence After A$AP Rocky Acquitted in Assault Trial
A$AP Relli On A$AP Rocky Verdict Your Words Will Never Hurt Me!!!
A$AP Relli broke his silence for the first time since his ex-pal A$AP Rocky was found not guilty Tuesday ... by posting an IG story and telling his haters to shove it!!!
There's a push for the D.A. to go after Relli for alleged perjury after his testimony was rejected by the jury -- but he says he's not bothered!!!
"Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value in my life." 🙏🏾
The deflected A$AP Mob member's timeline has been taking abuse, with comments calling him a rat, a snitch and a liar.
Charlamagne Tha God also slapped him with "Donkey of the Day" on The Breakfast Club ... not the best week for Relli.
Remember, a juror in the L.A. trial stated Relli's recounts were enough for reasonable doubt.