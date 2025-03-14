Kendrick Lamar Rips A$AP Relli for Rocky Trial on Playboi Carti's New Album

Kendrick Lamar's big Drake diss on Playboi Carti's "Music" album didn't materialize like DJ Akademiks predicted ... but A$AP Relli can pick a bone with the "Not Like Us" rapper.

If losing his assault trial wasn't bad enough, Relli's now being crucified by Kendrick on the track "Good Credit" for taking the stand and testifying against A$AP Rocky!!!

Kendrick slickly raps ... "Belly on chain go big, white gold link fall on the belly / The emerald cuff for hers and his, that bitch on point like A$AP Relli" -- a clear reference to the moment former A$AP Mob member claimed Rocky shot him.

We know how that turned out for Relli ... Rocky was found not guilty on all counts last month, leaving Relli to be labeled a snitch, liar and "Donkey of the Day" all wrapped up in one -- and Kendrick's piling on like the rest of the internet!!!

It's a hot-button topic but Kendrick and Rocky go way back ... their 2013 collab "F***in' Problems" recently went Diamond.