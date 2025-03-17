Celebs Get Their Green on for St. Patrick's Day 2025

Rockin' green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, some of Hollywood's biggest celebs are in the spirit -- and lucky for you, we're spillin' the brew!

Face down booty up, President of David Dobrik LLC, Natalie Noel enjoyed a day off and hit the kegger ... while "Bachelor" couple Kenny Braasch and Mariela Pepin posed in front of the green Chicago River.

A leprechaun can't outsmart Kim Kardashian! Just check out her colorful and intricate leprechaun trap, which features gold coins, rainbows and glitter!

From his green beanie to his fresh Nike kicks, British rapper Central Cee was decked out in head-to-toe green.

Have your-elf a merry little St. Patty's with our decked-out gallery of stars celebrating St. Patrick's Day!