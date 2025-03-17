Luscious Ladies in Green Bikinis ... Luck O' the Irish!
Luscious Ladies In Green Bikinis ... Luck O' The Irish!
Published
Top of the morning! Are you fiending for some green today? Today's your lucky day 'cause we've got a whole stack of green goddesses lined up for you. It's a no-pinch zone, so keep your hands to yourself and take in these beauties in green swimwear!
Bikini babes like rapper Saweetie was lookin' lucky and she gnomes it ... You can find Kylie Jenner at the end of the rainbow in her traditional 'suit, and model Irina Shayk was shaykin' things up with her green coconuts on full display!
Check out our gallery of all the ladies rockin' green!
Happy St. Patrick's Day!