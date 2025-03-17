'Last Chance U' Star Jason Brown Files $30 Million Lawsuit Against Netflix

Former college football coach Jason Brown -- who starred on Netflix's "Last Chance U" docuseries -- is now suing the streaming giant over the show ... for a whopping $30 million.

The ex-Independence Community College sideline manager alleged in the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles County this week, that Netflix and its "Last Chance U" producers cost him a fortune by, among other things, "portraying him in a false and offensive light through selective editing and misrepresentation."

Brown says he initially agreed to be a part of the series back in June 2017 ... after he claims producers assured him he'd garner positive publicity from being on camera. He alleges one exec actually told him, "Colleges will be calling you after this airs."

But, Brown stated Netflix proceeded to paint him as a villain in the two seasons he was on. He said producers "cut, pasted, edited, and distorted" footage "to depict him as a volatile, abusive tyrant for their financial gain."

One instance in particular that he says really hurt him was in February 2019 -- when he sent a text message to a student that made a Hitler reference. Brown says Netflix "dramatized" the situation -- and he says $600,000 offers he had to coach NCAA programs and XFL teams were pulled after the show aired.

In total, Brown -- who actually told TMZ Sports last month that he was mulling the lawsuit -- says he's out $10 mil in lost income, $10 mil in reputational damage and $5 mil in emotional distress. He also wants $5 million in punitive damages.

Brown is not the first star from "Last Chance U" to drag Netflix to court over the show ... Ronald Ollie, John Franklin III, Cary Sidney Reavis II, DeAndre Johnson, Tim Bonner and Isaiah Wright also filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant in February with similar allegations to Brown.