Brawl Breaks Out At College Baseball Game, 9 Players Suspended, Schools Fined

A brawl broke out during the Jackson State and the Prairie View A&M baseball game in Texas over the weekend -- with benches clearing amid the chaos ... and now both sides are left dealing with the consequences.

It all went down on Saturday after senior Trenton Bush hit a walk-off RBI for the Panthers -- as the winners were celebrating at second base, a Tigers player sprinted from left field and into the huddle ... and that's when things took a turn.

As coaches tried to break up the athletes, a Panthers player fell to the ground near second base ... but he was eventually helped up to his feet.

The two teams were finally able to get separated ... but the tensions did not stop there. One of the Jackson State players launched the bat Bush used to hit the game-winning RBI into the sky. Another player attempted to square up with the Panthers, but luckily, coaches stepped in to stop further escalation.

TMZ Sports is told the Southwestern Athletic Conference took swift action ... and nine players in total were suspended four games -- six from JSU and three from PV A&M.

The schools were also fined $25k each.

Despite the bad blood between the two sides, they returned to the field Sunday to cap off the series. The Panthers got the win with a final score of 9-5, taking the series.