Person of Interest in Sudiksha Konanki's Disappearance Free to Leave the DR

The person of interest in the case of missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki is free to leave the Dominican Republic and return home.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Joshua Riibe, the last person to see Konanki alive, has the green light to go back to the United States.

The decision came down after an hours long court hearing which saw Riibe tell the judge, "I really want to be able to go home, talk to my family, give them hugs, tell them I miss them" ... according to Noticias SIN -- a TV news station in the DR.

Riibe also told the judge ... "I understand I'm here to help, but it's been 10 days and I can't leave."

Riibe has not been charged with a crime and his lawyers argued he is being illegally detained by Punta Cana police.

Now, Riibe is free to leave the island.