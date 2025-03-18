'RoboCop' Icon Peter Weller Reveals Whether He Would Sign on for Reboot

Play video content TMZ.com

"RoboCop" icon Peter Weller is all about returning to the franchise -- but hold up, he’s not jumping back in just yet, 'cause he tells TMZ the conditions have got to be right first.

We caught up with Peter at LAX, and he said he’d pretty much do anything if the script is good and the money’s right -- so, he's not exactly asking for much.

Catch the full video, because it looks like even if Peter gets a good deal for a "RoboCop" reboot, it'll have to compete with his latest passion -- he’s just written a book!

"Leon Battista Alberti in Exile: Tracing the Path to the First Modern Book on Painting" dives deep into the story of the grand Renaissance artist, highlighting the cultural significance of his work -- definitely major stuff.