Team USA Gymnast Jade Carey Hard Launches New GF, Simone Biles Shows Support

Jade Carey is officially boo'd up ... the Team USA gymnast revealed her new girlfriend on Instagram, and her teammates, including Simone Biles, showed love after the announcement!

Carey -- a member of the "Golden Girls" Olympic team -- hard launched the relationship on Wednesday with a bunch of photos of her and Aimee Sinacola, writing in the caption, "Happy 🤍🔐✨💌."

Her fans were stoked about the new romance, including Biles, who commented "freaking cuuuuuute❤️" under the post.

Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, male gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, and Team USA also left comments in support.

Sinacola -- a creative content director for the Oregon Ducks -- reposted a message from a follower on her IG, who praised Sinacola and Carey for sharing their love story.

"Representation and visibility are so important," the message said.

"Sport will always be a catalyst for change and inclusion. Takes folks being brave and their most authentic selves in these spaces. Proud of you Jade Carey and beyond happy for you and Aimee Sinacola."

Carey began her Team USA gymnast career in 2017 ... and represented the U.S. at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

The 24-year-old artistic gymnast won gold at the Tokyo Games and a bronze medal for her vault performance in Paris.