College Baseball Player Arrested in Elderly Man's Bar Assault No Longer at School

Owen Hayes, the college baseball player who cops say beat the crap out of an 84-year-old man at a California bar, is no longer enrolled at his university.

Hayes was playing baseball at The Master's University in Santa Clarita, CA up until this week, when he surrendered to authorities at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and was booked on a charge of felony assault.

In a statement to TMZ, the school says ... "The individual in question no longer attends The Master's University. The University takes all violations of its standards and biblical convictions seriously."

TMU is a private, non-denominational Christian school and the University adds ... "When violations occur, we follow established procedures to ensure appropriate action is decisively taken. We are thankful that such behavior is exceedingly rare among our students, who come to TMU because they desire to honor the Lord."

Hayes is obviously no longer playing college baseball for TMU after leaving the school and his player profile from the TMU baseball online roster has been removed.

As we reported ... video from inside a Santa Clarita dive bar Doc's Inn, shows a man -- who cops say is Hayes -- rushing up behind a geriatric customer and knocking him to the floor with a punch.