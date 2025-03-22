Jen Rizzotti Weighs In on UConn's NCAA Tournament Chances

Play video content TMZSports.com

No need to play out the NCAA women's tournament ... 'cause UConn great Jen Rizzotti tells TMZ Sports she's confident her Huskies are going all the way -- thanks to Geno Auriemma's ability to always get it done!!

Rizzotti -- currently the Connecticut Sun president -- is well aware of the legendary coach's ways ... as she played under Auriemma in the mid-'90s, winning an NCAA championship in 1995.

She sees the same fierce determination in the current Huskies, with Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong leading the team to the women's 36th consecutive NCAA tournament.

"[Geno] does always get his team to be playing their best basketball during the NCAA tournament," Rizzotti said. "They just look like a different team sometimes."

That's no disrespect to the other great teams like South Carolina, UCLA or USC with JuJu Watkins. Rizzotti clarifies it's all about playing the best basketball at the right time, and Geno is a master at making that happen.

"If I could bet on it, which I will not, I would bet that UConn will be there at the end."

Rizzotti also spoke about the state of her Sun amid a busy offseason.

