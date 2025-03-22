Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jen Rizzotti Weighs In on UConn's NCAA Tournament Chances

Jen Rizzotti If I Were Betting ... UConn's A Lock To Win Tourney!!!

Published
0306-Paige-Buecker-with-Geno-Auriemma-jen-rizzotti-main-getty-tmz-composite-2
GOIN' ALL THE WAY
TMZSports.com

No need to play out the NCAA women's tournament ... 'cause UConn great Jen Rizzotti tells TMZ Sports she's confident her Huskies are going all the way -- thanks to Geno Auriemma's ability to always get it done!!

Rizzotti -- currently the Connecticut Sun president -- is well aware of the legendary coach's ways ... as she played under Auriemma in the mid-'90s, winning an NCAA championship in 1995.

jen rizzoti getty 1
Getty

She sees the same fierce determination in the current Huskies, with Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong leading the team to the women's 36th consecutive NCAA tournament.

"[Geno] does always get his team to be playing their best basketball during the NCAA tournament," Rizzotti said. "They just look like a different team sometimes."

Paige Bueckers On The Court
Launch Gallery
Paige Bueckers On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

That's no disrespect to the other great teams like South Carolina, UCLA or USC with JuJu Watkins. Rizzotti clarifies it's all about playing the best basketball at the right time, and Geno is a master at making that happen.

Geno Auriemma insta 1

"If I could bet on it, which I will not, I would bet that UConn will be there at the end."

Rizzotti also spoke about the state of her Sun amid a busy offseason.

030625-jen-rizzoti-next-connecticut-sun-kal
SETTING UP FOR VICTORY
TMZSports.com

She urges fans not to panic ... saying the squad is in a good position to be "successful, both in the short-term and the long-term."

related articles