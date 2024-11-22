UConn Ripped Over Handling Of Goat At Geno Auriemma Ceremony

UConn's live goat gift to Geno Auriemma on Wednesday night has infuriated animal rights activists ... with PETA telling TMZ Sports it didn't think the scene was cool at all.

Officials for the organization said in a statement to us on Thursday it was apparent to them the goat was under duress as a handler brought it onto the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion court to celebrate Auriemma's 1,217th career victory.

PETA claimed the goat "was visibly anxious" -- and to make matters worse, it said the person leading it "either didn't notice or didn't care that his collar was digging into his neck."

The org. said it'll be sending UConn a letter later this week to urge the school "to make this cruel courtside spectacle its last."

"The University of Connecticut can't conn people into thinking it's okay to subject a stressed-out animal out to the chaos of bright lights and screaming fans," PETA added.

UConn clearly didn't see much wrong the gesture ... as Auriemma and other Huskies happily spent several minutes with it following their 85-41 win over FDU.

Auriemma pet it, spectators took pics with it ... and the coaching legend even made a joke about its bowel movements.