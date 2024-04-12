UConn Star Donovan Clingan Says Bill Murray's Son, Luke, Deserves A Head Coach Job

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Kentucky still wants a UConn coach to lead its program next year, it might want to forget about Dan Hurley -- and target one of his assistants instead ... Bill Murray's son, Luke Murray!!

That's because Huskies superstar Donovan Clingan tells TMZ Sports the younger Murray has been just that good on the sidelines during his career in Storrs!!

Clingan -- who just won his second straight national championship under the tutelage of Hurley and Luke -- spelled it all out for us while he was working a promotional shift at Raising Cane's this week ... saying straight up Luke "is a head coach."

"His offense is something else," Clingan said. "He's a real special, special coach."

Luke began his coaching career in 2008 working as an assistant at Post University -- and he's slowly climbed the ranks in the years since. He's had stops at, among others, Xavier and Louisville -- before he ultimately joined Hurley's Huskies in 2021.

Clingan arrived at UConn in 2022 -- and since then, it's safe to say he's been amazed by what Luke's been able to do from the sidelines.

"He understands the basketball game at a high level," the 7-foot-2 center said, "and he's very good at putting all of us in the best positions possible to succeed at a high level."

So far, Luke hasn't appeared to have garnered much interest in schools looking for a head coach -- but Clingan made it clear he expects that to change soon.

As for Hurley's future ... Clingan says he fully anticipates the head Husky to not go anywhere after seemingly turning down the Kentucky job -- telling us, "He's never leaving."

