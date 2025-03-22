Joe Gatto Denies Sexually Assaulting Fan After Claims Go Viral On TikTok

"Impractical Jokers" alum Joe Gatto has denied a TikToker's viral allegation that he sexually assaulted her when she was 19 in 2023.

The comedian says in a statement to Page Six he "used poor judgment" in the past and has therefore "violated the trust of the people" he loves ... but is confident anyone who knows him knows he "wouldn’t assault anyone."

He adds, "Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to."

Joe notably left the popular truTV series in January 2022 over "some issues" in his personal life ... and simultaneously announced his separation from his wife of nearly a decade, Bessy Gatto. They reconciled in 2023.

TikTok user joozyb accused Joe of sexually assaulting her just after he got back together with Bessy in a series of TikTok videos she began sharing Thursday.

She claims their first interaction occurred when she and her mother saw him at a brunch and asked for a photo. After that, she says she DMd him in hopes of snagging free tickets to his Milwaukee show at the Pabst Theater.

Joe indeed had a show at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee on Sept. 8, 2023, according to a website for shows in the area. Joozyb says he granted her two tickets with meet-and-greet access.

After the meet-and-greet, she alleges she and the reality star spoke again via Instagram direct messages ... and that's when Joe gave her directions to his hotel room.

The TikToker admits to being drunk and agreeing to meet him, which is when the alleged assault allegedly occurred. While she has not gone into detail, she claims "some stuff happened" ... and even posted a photo of her bruised butt -- which she says Joe allegedly caused with his teeth.

The user says Joe used "vanish mode" on their DMs, meaning they disappear once the conversation is exited. However, she shared an image she allegedly took from inside the unnamed hotel after the assault. The alleged metadata shows the messages were sent hours after the Milwaukee show.